Rs 60,000 to Look Like 'Patta Gobi'? Luxury Brand Diesel's Bizarre Jacket Goes Viral

Runway fashion is one thing and paying Rs 60,000 to look like a ‘patta gobi’ is another. A jacket being sold for Rs 59,999 is making Desi Twitter see red. A Twitter user shared a screengrab of the green jacket that, people have been saying, would make the wearer look close to what might be called a walking cabbage. Luxury clothing brands, like Diesel in the case at hand, time and again come up with absurdly priced products that also happen to look absurd.

In fact, Diesel is something of a repeat offender when it comes to wounding Twitter’s fashion sensibilities. Remember the bizarre skirt worth Rs 82,000 that came with a velcro closure?

A similar viral moment was seen last year after Diesel launched a micro-mini skirt as part of its fall/winter fashion runway show. The skirt had a strip of leather secured around the hips and it reportedly cost $1000, which is ₹82,000 approximately. The product featured the ‘D’ logo on the front. It also had a Velcro closure at the back.

Recently, luxury brand Hugo Boss came under fire for a similar reason as well. The offender was a pair of blue slippers selling for Rs 8,990. No, that is, in fact, not the price of a hundred pair of slippers. It’s just the one. To top it off, Twitter users have opined that the flipflops look specifically like the chappals Desi households reserve for the bathroom. There’s nothing to tell the slippers apart from your regular Hawaii Chappals going by the screengrab that was being circulated on Twitter, except for the brand emblazoning on the rather lacklustre blue surface.

