Turkey’s earthquake has shown what it takes to disturb nature and how its fury can take a toll on humankind like never imagined. In such troubling times, it’s the rescue stories that comfort the eyes which, otherwise, are filled with tears for those struggling to escape nature’s wrath. Recently, footage of a cat being rescued from the wreckage went viral on social media which shows the feline refusing to leave the rescuer’s side. It has now been stated that the cat has been adopted by the same rescue worker who named it ‘Enkaz’, which means rubble in Turkish.

According to a Twitter post by a former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, the rescue team member, who saved the cat from the devastating quake, has now adopted the animal. Identified as Ali Cakas, the rescuer has named the feline after the ‘rubble’ that made him connect with the black and white cat who stuck around him the whole time. In a photo uploaded on the site, ‘Rubble, the Cat’ could be seen snuggled up beside Cakas as both of them lay on a bed, spending a happy time together. It looked it both of them found their ultimate calmness amidst the chaotic conditions that grappled Turkey.

“I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer’s side. The rescuer’s name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz - “rubble" in Turkish. May they have a happy life together!" wrote Gerashchenko on Twitter.

Earlier, a video of Cakas standing amidst the debris went viral on the internet which showed the cat comfortably sitting on his shoulders, presumably grateful for being rescued. It refused to leave him and rather confided in him as it felt safe and secure around the man who came to its aid when it needed the most!

