It was in 2014 that Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi was reportedly confirmed as the tallest living teenager, which was later converted into the world’s tallest woman after she turned 18 years in 2015. Apart from holding the staggering number of five Guinness World Records titles, Rumeysa wears many feathers to her hat. Despite all that recognition, Rumeysa, who is now 26 years old, is facing several challenges. However, Rumeysa, standing at the height of an astonishing 7 feet and 0.7 inches, in her twenties has opened up about turning the disadvantages of being excessively tall into advantages, which can help her in leading a good life. In her conversation with 7 News, Rumeysa revealed how her condition weekends her ability to walk like a normal person. Therefore, she “has rods and screws" in her spine so that she could sit upright for a long time.

Rumeysa was reportedly diagnosed with a rare Weaver Syndrome when she was only four months old. And hence she claims that people always looked at it as a disadvantage, making it “important" for her to get recognition for her height in the form of a record. 7 News quoted her as saying, “I was born with a serious condition and people always saw it as a disadvantage. But now I want to show how you can take something negative and use it to your advantage." Rumeysa revealed that her doctors didn’t know how tall she could grow because of this they put her on medication so that she reaches puberty as soon as possible. Rumeysa claims that without her medicines, she “could have been a lot taller."

While her journey of living with this condition wasn’t easy, it was impossible for her to travel in a car. Rumeysa could only get around in a van. Rumeysa said, “I have rods and screws in my spine so I can’t sit upright for longer than two or three hours. I’m over 7 feet so it’s a lot of pressure on my spine. I always wanted to go to America, to work as a web developer in Silicon Valley, but California is a 14-hour flight." From unable to buy clothes that fit her to get custom-made furniture built, especially for her height, Rumeysa revealed that her dream to travel truly seemed impossible to come true, until last year when Turkish Air agreed to book six plane seats, and allow her to lie across them on a special stretcher.

Continuing further, Rumeysa revealed that while she got some looks, a few passengers were so kind that they even came over to check in on her. Concluding her conversation, Rumeysa revealed that she believes that negativity can be turned into positivity.

