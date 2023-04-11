Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
Rupi Kaur Reciting Her Poem from Milk and Honey Book Has Twitter Cringing Hard

A video of author Rupi Kaur, reading her own poem, is making people cringe so hard.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 16:53 IST

Rupi Kaur Reciting Her Poem from Milk and Honey Book Has Twitter Cringing Hard. (Image: Twitter/@still_oppressed)
A video which is currently going viral features author Rupi Kaur reciting her poem from the book ‘Milk and Honey’. For those who don’t know, Rupi Kaur is a Canadian poet, illustrator, photographer, and author. She was born in Punjab, India. She became famous for her work in books ‘Milk and Honey,’ ‘Home Body’, ‘The Sun And Her Flowers’. Now, a video which is doing rounds on social media features the poet reading her own poem and its giving some major cringe to the audience.

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by user named ‘Kevyan’. “Airdropping this onto every phone on the plane before takeoff," he wrote in the caption. Have a look:

The video has garnered nearly 7 million views. “imagine my shock finding out that this is rupi kaur reading her “poem" and not someone doing a parody," wrote a Twitter user. “There are literal thousands of people who like this. Who like the K in wronk. Who like the finger motions, who like the entire vibe. They walk amongst us, they drive on our freeways. They could be standing behind you right now," wrote another user.

Here are a few responses:

Rupi Kaur is known for her distinctive style of writing. She mostly writes in lower case, paying ode to her mother tongue, Punjabi. Rupi’s debut collection, milk and honey was published in 2014 and it spent more than three years on The New York Times’ bestseller list and has been translated into 42 languages. Her second book, the sun and her flowers, was published in 2017 to equal acclaim.

