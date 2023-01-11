Russian Woman With 5 Feet Long Hair Shares Secret Behind Her Lustrous Tresses

Most of the women want long, shiny and strong hair. But, these days, due to pollution and many other factors, women struggle with the problem of hair fall. They even opt for various expensive shampoos, oils or tonics to solve the issue, but they do not get satisfactory results. Recently, a video went viral where a Russian woman is seen flaunting her long shiny hair. Seeing her lustrous hair, women wanted to know the secret behind her beautiful tresses. Now, the Russian woman has shared with the viewers how they can grow hair like her.

According to a report by The Daily Star, the name of the girl is Genevieve Dove, and she is a Russian poetess. She is currently making headlines for her long hair. Genevieve’s hair is close to 4.9 inches. Her long hair always surprises everyone. Recently, Genevieve shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen running in a park and flaunting her long hair. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Silky without any filter". Seeing the video, many people were surprised and complimented her long hair, while some criticised and trolled her.

The video went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “I wish that your magnificent beautiful hair grows to well beyond floor length. I think it is way too beautiful to ever cut." A second user wrote, “This is wonderful! So shiny and beautiful hair."

Genevieve shared that there was a man who commented on her video that he wants her wife’s hair to be as long as hers. He messaged her several times, but she used to ignore those messages. Genevieve said that she was inspired by ancient princesses, who used to have long hair as described in various legends . She started considering herself the same, and grew her hair long.

She also shared tips and tricks to grow hair. Genevieve said she trims and sets her hair only a few times in a month so that the length of her hair remains intact and healthy.

After a lot of practice, she can now comb her hair in just 10 minutes and braid it too. She pays special attention to hair care. She washes her hair with shampoo and conditioner every day. Apart from this, she uses a good comb to untangle her hair and also keeps her hair moist with hair spray. Genevieve also said that if other women also want hair like hers, they should follow a good and healthy lifestyle and immediately give up smoking and alcohol.

