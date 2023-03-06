Finding unique ways to market your brands takes a lot of work. Yet look no further than Mikhail Litvin, the Russian YouTuber who’s taking the advertising world to the next level. In a jaw-dropping display of commitment to his brand, Litvin decided that he was going to completely destroy his own white Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs 3 Crore. All in the name of promoting Lit Energy. Sure, in today’s crowded marketplace, standing out is everything. And what’s more attention-grabbing than a Lamborghini being smashed to bits? With this bold move, Litvin is proving that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make his energy drink stand out from the competition. The entire process was recorded and shared by Litvin on his Instagram page, where the setup can be seen with a car-sized can of Lit Energy suspended by a massive crane. It then drops right at the top of the Lamborghini SUV.

Of course, some people are questioning the wisdom of destroying a perfectly good luxury vehicle for marketing. Yet watching as the clip has begun generating buzz, this stunt has proven to do just what it intended to. Although it has not made people happy. “Struggles to get a car as is then you got people destroying them for views and promotion," wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “I don’t even have any car bro and you destroyed a whole new Lamborghini."

“You have a good number of followers. Your energy drink could be a hit even without smashing the Lamborghini," read a comment.

Meanwhile, not everyone on YouTube is using their wealth to whip out insane marketing strategies. Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, in one of his videos, took it upon himself to help “1,000 blind people see for the first time". The entire video was about Mr Beast helping a thousand people get eye-restorative surgery. This heart-warming video for most people on the internet ended up getting backlash from a section on the internet. A few claimed that the YouTuber had made this for publicity. On the other hand, many came to the defence of the 24-year-old. Amongst them was one of the thousand people the YouTuber had helped see the world.

Jeffrey Yaple, in his interview with the Insider denied all the allegations on MrBeast. He said that Jimmy’s video didn’t make fun of anyone and he didn’t feel like the YouTuber exploited him. Jeffrey added that MrBeast’s actions have inspired him to help others in need.

