Russia's 'The Challenge' Beats Tom Cruise’s Film to Become First-Ever Movie Shot in Space

Tom Cruise is known for pushing the envelope of filmmaking to deliver an out-of-the-world visual performance in his movies. In fact, the Hollywood superstar is literally going out of this world for his new project. It was widely reported last year that Cruise would script history by becoming the first civilian to shoot a film in space.

However, it now seems that Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has pipped Tom Cruise to low-Earth orbit. Russian director Klim Shipenko released an impressive trailer for his movie The Challenge on YouTube last week. Parts of this movie were shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first to ever do so. The Challenge’s trailer has gone viral and has impressed netizens with its production quality.

Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild had blasted off to space in October last year to film the first full-length, fictional movie in space. The duo spent 12 days in orbit alongside cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film the movie.

The first-ever movie to be filmed in space revolves around a doctor who is launched on short notice to the ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut.

The Challenge is on course to be released before the Hollywood project involving Tom Cruise, NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Russia now has the bragging rights of inserting the first satellite in space, the first dog, the first man, and the first woman and now filming the first movie.

Meanwhile, there is considerable hype around Cruise’s project which would also see him do a spacewalk outside of the ISS. The film will be directed by Doug Liman and there are tremendous expectations around the film. Liman and Cruise have previously worked on films like Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and American Made (2017). The film itself will be mostly shot on earth and only its climax will be shot in space.

Universal Pictures is bankrolling Cruise’s film, which reportedly carries a budget of around $200 million.

Reports suggest that Cruise could earn somewhere between $30 million and $60 million from the film.

