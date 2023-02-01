With some trips costing as low as £10, Ryanair is the go-to company for people with a tight purse. While the Irish airline is best known for its ultra-low-cost tickets, Ryanair’s Twitter handle has amassed an enormous following owing to its sharp sense of humour and cheeky replies. The account often replies to people complaining about its services in hilarious ways. The most recent such reply from Ryanair was made about the missing pouch behind the seat. Needless to say, it has left many users in splits.

The tweet that Ryanair responded to came from a user who goes by Felix. He had posted a picture of the seat in front of them, missing the food tray and pouch that one usually sees on every flight.

Tagging Ryanair, he asked, “Where’s the seat pouch? Can I pay extra for one?" Felix even called the airline cost cutters through a hashtag. Here’s the original tweet.

People in the replies have pointed out that the pouches are the filthiest part of any flight and are quite difficult to clean, increasing the turnaround time for the plane. They said that in an airline that’s trying to keep its fares low, the turnaround time needs to be low so they can fly more planes.

However, the best reply came from Ryanair. The airline replied with a funny one-liner without missing a beat. “It’s a seat, not a kangaroo," Ryanair said.

People cannot stop laughing at that reply.

Users also highlighted how people should expect to get what they pay for. “10€ and they want the Doraemon pouch in every seat," said one.

Several others, taking a dig at the airline’s cost-cutting methods, sarcastically said that Felix should just be glad they don’t have to carry their own seat to fly next time.

Ryanair’s quip has garnered over 2 million views since it was posted. It’s also bringing out people’s complaints against the low-budget airlines as well as how much customers dislike the dirty pouch in front of their seats.

