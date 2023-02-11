'Sad Reality': Redditor Shares Number of Chips Actually Found in a Rs 10 Packet

Who does not like chips? Munching on a good, flavourful pack, is never a bad choice. However, what comes as a disappointment is the quantity available in a Rs 10 packet. There was a time when a Rs 10 chips packet was enough for a snack. Sadly, it is no more the same. Taking to Reddit, a user shared the same. He shared a very detailed image of the contents of a Kurkure chips packet. The actual quantity of chips inside the large packet is breaking many hearts online.

“what 10 rupees kurkure Solid Masti gives you," read the caption. The user further went on to weigh the product and the result is 24 grams. Have a look at the image:

The image has now gone viral. One Reddit user wrote, “If you are complaining about the overall less amount of chips then I recommend Balaji, they give 150g for 40rs or less." Another person wrote, “Not defending the company but there are few reasons behind reducing quantity: Inflation increases price of goods and services so company can either increase price or reduce quantity. Reducing quantity in a sneaky manner while keep the price same as it was 10 years ago keeps the margins healthy and sales doesn’t drop because of price increases. They attract all income customers by keeping the price low, there is a higher chance people will just buy multiple quantities if 1 ain’t enough. The margins are eaten by many players in the supply chain which are usually hard to cut into."

