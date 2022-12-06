Saif Ali Khan Faces Flak for 'Switching' to British Accent While Speaking at Red Sea Film Fest

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia along with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the event, the couple was seen interacting with the media. The actor shared his views on ‘Women In Cinema’. He talked about the the hard work that females put in. He also gave examples of Audrey Hepburn, his wife and mother Sharmila Tagore. However, a video which is currently going viral from the same conversation is receiving criticism and its not because of what the actor said. It is because of the way he said it.

People are complaining that the actor suddenly switched to British accent. The actor, who has recently given out Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha has studied in the United Kingdom at the Lockers Park School and Winchester College.

Uploaded on Reddit, the caption of the video read, “No Saif we don’t know. Why is he British now." Have a look:

“I feel like Kareena can’t take him seriously with the accent switch up while he’s speaking LOL," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “ISTG! Why are these rich fucks so ashamed about having an Indian accent? It’s okay, everyone has an accent. Met plenty of white people in my life and nobody gave a fuck about my accent. I speak like a guy from Mumbai, why try to put up a fake accent ffs!?"

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, the actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the poor performance of Vikram Vedha at the box office and shared his thoughts about ‘insane’ and ‘astronomical’ amounts of money being paid to the lead actors. During his interaction with CNBC TV18, Saif was asked why Hindi movies are not winning the audience’s hearts when the actor mentioned that even he is ‘clueless’ just everyone else. Saif also talked about Vikram Vedha’s performance at the box office and shared that it was ‘extremely disappointing’. He also mentioned that even though the movie was well-appreciated by many, it did not do well in terms of its collection.

