Salman Khan’s dance step from a new song in his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ (also starring Pooja Hegde) has brought back all the ‘leg day’ memes on Twitter. In the newly-released song called ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’, the ‘leg day at gym’ moves return once again after ‘Naiyo Lagda’. Salman has also returned as a singer for the latest song. He has picked up the mic for a song after a long interval of five years. In a self-aware joke, he also poked fun at the dance step that has become a meme.

“Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure …" Salman wrote on Instagram, sharing the song.

On Twitter, Salman’s moves quickly turned into a meme- someone said ‘Bhai’ had upgraded to the treadmill after doing lunges in ‘Naiyo Lagda’, another called it an attempt to discreetly get rid of something stuck to one’s shoes, and yet another said it looked like their attempt to do the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance steps.

Check out the funniest memes made out of Salman Khan’s dance step in ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’:

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles, and Ram Charan in a cameo role, will release on April 21.

