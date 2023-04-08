Home » Buzz » Salman Khan's 'Yentamma' Moves are Getting Roasted by South Indians, Here's Why

Salman Khan's 'Yentamma' Moves are Getting Roasted by South Indians, Here's Why

Salman Khan's Yentamma song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting trolled by South Indian viewers on Twitter.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 10:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Salman Khan's Yentamma dance gets trolled on Twitter. (Photo: Salman Khan Films)
Salman Khan's Yentamma dance gets trolled on Twitter. (Photo: Salman Khan Films)

Salman Khan’s dance moves in a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song is getting trolled. Again. The new Yentamma song has also got South Indian fans upset to an extent, who have argued that Bollywood’s representation of South Indian culture has been a misfire once again. The “nachenge apni, utha karke lungi" verse is getting flak, with South Indians pointing out that what features in the song is actually a veshti, not a lungi. While a lungi is usually a patterned casualwear for men, the veshti is a more formal attire (a dhoti in Hindi).

Before Yentamma, Salman’s dance moves in the songs Jee Rahe The Hum and Naiyo Lagda were also trolled quite a bit. In fact, the actor poked some fun at his own moves in Jee Rahe The Hum, writing “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure…" in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Here’s what people have been saying about Yentamma.

RELATED NEWS

Yentamma features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Victory Venkatesh and a cameo by RRR star Ram Charan as well. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for a grand release on April 21.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 10:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics