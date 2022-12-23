Salt Bae Banned From US Open Cup Final After Backlash Over FIFA World Cup Antics

Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, made headlines for causing a commotion at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18, Sunday. He crashed Argentina’s victory celebrations by entering the pitch when the Men in Blue and White jerseys were celebrating with their families. He even grabbed the World Cup trophy in total disregard of FIFA rules. This led to his ban from the US Open Cup final which is the oldest and one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments in America.

The tweet from their official handle wrote, "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final."

The celebrity chef’s displeasing presence on the pitch enraged the fans on social media. “Embarrassing" commented a user while the second one wrote, “Bro you look like an uninvited guest !!". The third user exclaimed, “Use Cringe Button". According to the FIFA website, “The original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state."

The 39-year-old chef didn’t just touch the coveted trophy but also troubled Lionel Messi for a picture. While the Argentine captain ignored him at first, Salt Bae persisted in troubling him to get a photo. He even posed with other players from the winning squad including Angel di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Nicolas Otamendi, and Leandro Paredes.

Recent reports claim that the football-governing body will take “appropriate internal action" to address Salt Bae’s protocol breach in FIFA. “Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on December 18," said the official body.

