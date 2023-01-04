Sambar Deer or Gaur? Who Wins the 'Bodybuilding Competition' In This Viral Image?

In a rare sighting, a Sambar deer can be seen giving tough competition to Bisons (Gaur). For those unaware, Gaurs have a massively built body and a muscular ridge on their back. Similarly, Sambars are a large deer species found prominently in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. On Wednesday morning, it was Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who shared a rare glimpse of the two species seemingly walking side-to-side in a forest.

In the photo, a Sambar deer is walking in the front, while two similarly built Gaurs appear in the background. “That Sambar is giving competition to Bisons (Gaur) in bodybuilding," stated the IFS officer as she shared the photograph online. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Within hours the picture raked over hundreds of likes on the micro-blogging site leaving animal lovers utterly stunned. While commenting on the photo, a user said, “Seems they getting healthy diet .. strong friends keep environment strong."

Another added, “Both are winners.. but different weight categories."

Advertisement

One inquisitive user enquired if a tiger were to pick one among the two species, who would the predator pick first?

As per WCS Cambodia, Gaurs are the largest wild cattle species, which due to their impressive build have only a few natural predators. Reportedly, only tigers are among the apex predators who are known to pick on the species to hunt and kill a healthy adult Gaur. Notably, the distribution of the species has reduced by a whopping 80% in the past century. Gaurs have been now listed as vulnerable on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.

Similarly, even Sambar deers have been listed as vulnerable species on the IUCN’s Red List. The decline of their population is seemingly caused due to hunting, industrial exploitation of forest land, local warfare, and more.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here