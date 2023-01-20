'Sambhal Ke Giro': Nora Fatehi Trolled After Paparazzi Tripped While Snapping Her Photos

A hilarious video of Nora Fatehi is doing rounds on social media and netizens just cannot have enough of it. Uploaded by Viral Bhayani, the video features the diva in her daily routine. A man who was wanting to click her somehow slips and falls on the ground. However, this was not the only slip that happened at the moment as the actress also had a slip of tongue when she responded by saying, “Sambhal ke giro." Her words were caught on camera and soon

became a reason for widespread laughter on the internet.

The video has also been uploaded on Twitter by several people. “arre ye bhi koi girna hai? Girte to log hamare zamane me the," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Girta kaun hai sambhal ke."

Meanwhile, earlier, Nora took over FIFA World Cup Qatar with her dazzling performance. It drew a lot of attention from all across the world. This made many Indian fans proud of her. However, not many were proud and are criticising the dancer turned actress. This started when Nora, after her performance asked the audience for an Indian flag. She then decided to hold and wave the flag for the rest of the show. In the videos which went viral, Nora can be seen holding the flag in an inverted position. This massively angered the netizens

