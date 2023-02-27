Over time, people’s interest in old memories has also surged, the reason why all of us share our collection of antiques or pictures of old bills and slips on social media. Whether it’s the wedding invitations from 50-60 years ago or the old bills of vehicles and ration, these things often go viral on social media. If it’s nostalgia for the elderly ones, it is no less than a wonder for our generation.

In the era of inflation, when things are getting expensive every passing day, people are clicking photos of bills and slips from 30-40 years old and sharing them on social media. A few days ago, people were stunned to see the old bill of Royal Enfield. A few days later, a receipt of the wheat purchase went viral. However, today we will show you a picture of the menu card and rates of sweets, samosas and kachoris in 1980.

Advertisement

1 Kg of sweets used to be available for Rs. 10 to Rs. 15

On Facebook, a picture of a menu card, with some shocking prices of sweets, is viral. Today, we spend Rs 10 to 15 for samosa, which cost only 50 paise back in the day. Not only this, sweets like laddoos, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and rasmalai for up to 1 kg was Rs 10 to Rs15. On this menu card, almost all the sweets are available for Rs 20. The rate of two samosas and kachoris were sold for 1 rupee, which means around 43 years ago people would have paid only 1 rupee for breakfast meals.

Advertisement

The menu card photo going viral

The menu card photo has been shared by a person named Gagret Hulchal, whose post is getting viral on Facebook. The picture was shared on 20th February and until now thousands of people have given their reactions and feedback on it. Some users wrote we miss that old era, there used to be love and feelings in those times. Some even said the Rs 1000 salary of that time is equal to Rs 1 lakh today.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here