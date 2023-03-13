Indians are known for their creative approach to everything, from utilising their ‘Desi Jugaad’ to performing rituals in unconventional ways. Recently, a photo of a samosa stuffed with incense sticks went viral, captivating the internet’s attention and sparking curiosity about the unique practice.

A viral photo shared on Twitter by a user, Shikhar, shows a samosa tucked with incense sticks on the table of an Indian snack shop alongside jalebis. The post that read, “Saw a samosa being used as a stand for agarbatti…" sparked numerous reactions from samosa lovers and viewers, with many amused and curious about the unique practice of using incense sticks with food items.

Several Twitter users weighed in on the viral photo, with some explaining that the use of incense sticks with food items is a common tradition in Indian culture, often done as an offering to the gods or using the first items prepared in the morning. “No, they are not using it as a stand. Most Indian shopkeepers do this with the first food items prepared in the morning in their shop. I have also seen incense sticks being put in bhatura," commented a user.

Others made humourous comments, with one user suggesting that the samosa had achieved “Nirvana" and another jokingly feeling “useless again." Meanwhile, some viewers couldn’t help but focus on the delicious-looking jalebis in the picture, with one user declaring, “Man those jalebis," and another commenting on the specific type of jalebi shown in the photo and writing, “Just forget Samosa focus on Jalebi, this is khova jalebi".

However, incense sticks in India aren’t just limited to religious purposes, as showcased by Va Perfumes, a startup that appeared on Shark Tank India. While they do manufacture devotional incense sticks for religious purposes, what amused the sharks and viewers was their “night incense sticks", which the founder claims leave the room fragrant enough to evoke romance.

