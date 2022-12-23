Santa Flaus? Man 'Acci-Dentally' Prints Neighbour’s Teeth X-Ray on Christmas Cards

It’s Christmas time and the tradition of sending invitations and cards to your loved ones is here! People look for beautiful images and heartfelt messages to send to their friends and family and wish them ‘Merry Christmas’ in style. Meanwhile, the trend of going digital and designing cards on your device has become common now. People just need to take printouts of the digitally-created cards and send them via postal service or any other means. But, this time, a California man got an ‘acci-dental’ version of his Christmas cards as he printed his neighbour’s teeth X-ray on 90 such cards mistakenly.

Twitter user, Dan White, shared on Twitter how he selected the wrong photo to edit which led him to take 90 such printouts of Christmas cards that hilariously read, “Merry Christmas: The Whites". According to NY Post, the X-ray incident happened when White tried designing a card using Shutterfly, a photo printing application that allows users to choose a photo from their camera roll, insert text, and clip art. But, the situation took a comic turn when White chose an X-ray of his neighbour Mike while inserting pictures in the app.

“This is amazing," exclaimed a user to which White replied, “Thanks it’s my neighbor Mike. He has such great teeth I asked for a photo so I could show my dentist an x-ray and say ‘give me this’." The Xray-mas event led to online users pouring out sarcastic comments as one of them quipped, “Santa Flaus" while another funny user commented, “Merry Christmas from the pearly whites. With a smile like that, you gotta show it off."

A social media user also wrote, “If I received such a card, I would treasure it." as some of them even asked White to send them such a unique card this Christmas.

