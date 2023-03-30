Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Gaslight’, also starring Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, is a murder mystery set to drop tomorrow. Sara plays the role of a physically challenged woman who returns home after many years to find her father missing. Chitrangda plays her stepmother and Vikrant plays her father’s assistant.

Though the film sets up a dark and gloomy atmosphere, Twitter has obviously discovered the meme angle. In a recent promo for the film, Sara is seen voicing the character’s junoon for finding the truth in the form of of a spoken-word poem. “Zindagi ho gayi hai narak, raat, subeh aur noon, kisine kiya hai mere apne ka khoon, sach ki talaash is my only junoon, jawab milenge mujhe, very very soon," goes the poem.

Twitter had a field day with it.

Talking about her character in Gaslight, Sara said, “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," as quoted by Indian Express.

Of late, many slam poetry pieces have been drawing some flak on Twitter. One such piece that recently went viral was by Priya Malik, called ‘I’m not a cool girlfriend’ which was roasted quite a bit as Twitter users deemed it ‘cringe’ and problematic.

