Sarus Crane's Emotional Reaction On Reuniting With Man Who Rescued It Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Few people have illustrated the close bond between humans and animals more than Mohammad Arif. His tale of friendship with a sarus crane made headlines months ago. Arif had found the injured crane in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi last year and took it home to nurse it to health. The bird soon developed a close bond with Arif and his family and lived in their home until it was taken away by forest officials last month. Now, a video showing the reunion between Arif and the sarus crane has left Twitter users emotional.

The crane was relocated from Arif’s home to the Kanpur zoo. The video shows the bird recognising Arif and trying to get closer to him, even flapping its wings eagerly. But the two failed to interact with each other due to the enclosure.

The video of the emotional reunion was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “Today, once again, the speechless stork chirped in agony seeing his life-giving friend Arif, but both were helpless and could not touch each other."

Twitter users were left emotional by the video, with many labelling the separation of Arif and his bird as “cruelty".

“Any sensitive person can feel the pain of Arif and Saras, but alas, the state government and their indifference, we are not able to see this pain," a comment read.

Arif also shared a clip of the crane at the zoo and wrote, “My friend at Kanpur zoo".

Earlier this year, Arif and the crane had gone viral on Twitter after videos emerged showing the bird following him around while he travelled on a two-wheeler.

After the sarus crane was shifted to the zoo, reports emerged that the bird was refusing to eat properly. As reported by India Today, Arif said that the bird was his “friend". Reacting to the reports of the bird not eating well, he had claimed, “If sarus crane sees my photo, it will start eating automatically."

The friendship between Arif and his crane had grabbed a lot of attention on social media and ultimately led to a notice being served to the Uttar Pradesh resident for violating the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

