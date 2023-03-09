Home » Buzz » Satish Kaushik Death: Fans on Twitter Mourn the Loss of 'Every 90s Kid's Hero'

Satish Kaushik Death: Fans on Twitter Mourn the Loss of 'Every 90s Kid's Hero'

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik has passed away at the age of 66 and fans are in shock.

Fans mourn Satish Kaushik on social media. (Photo via Twitter)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik’s death has sent fans into mourning, with condolences pouring in on Twitter. Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, after suffering a heart attack on March 8. He had attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar only the day before, on March 7.

Kaushik’s last film, ‘Emergency’, will release later this year. The veteran actor-director gave us gems such as ‘Tere Naam’ and ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, which he directed. He also starred in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and most recently, Sharmaji Namkeen, Thar and Chhatriwali.

Fans have taken to social media to express their grief and their gratitude to Kaushik for his unforgettable work.

A slew of veteran Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher have also expressed their shock at Kaushik’s sudden demise.

