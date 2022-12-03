Home » BUZZ » Saudi Arabia’s Abraj Kudai Is Slated To Become Biggest Hotel In World

Saudi Arabia’s Abraj Kudai Is Slated To Become Biggest Hotel In World

The hotel will have 10,000 rooms available.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 20:09 IST

Delhi, India

The hotel will have 10,000 rooms available, which is more than some university campuses can hold.
The hotel will have 10,000 rooms available, which is more than some university campuses can hold.

Saudi Arabia is not the first choice for many tourists in the West but that doesn’t mean there is any dearth of interesting attractions in this country. Today, we will talk about Abraj Kudai, a hotel in the making in Mecca that’s slated to be the biggest in the world.

Abraj Kudai will be the biggest hotel in the world, once it is finished. The hotel will have 10,000 rooms available, which is more than some university campuses can hold. The MGM Grand Las Vegas — which is now the biggest hotel in the world — has 6,852 rooms. Abraj Kudai will also have a ring of 12 towers that will be as tall as 45 storeys. Ten of the towering buildings will ostensibly offer hotel services at the 4-star level, while the two remaining ones will offer luxury accommodations at the 5-star level.

Abraj Kudai will also feature an astounding 70 eateries, which is more than many villages or even neighbourhoods in cities. The hotel will also include helipads, where helicopters and other small aircraft can safely land or take off. The penthouse of the hotel will have a bus stop, a shopping centre, restaurants, food courts, a conference centre, and parking garages.

Advertisement

A ballroom and convention centre will be housed under a dome that will be perched above two mid-towers. The building presents itself as a spectacular landmark with a deeply modern multipurpose identity, connecting to both the Saudi area and the Islamic universality of its envisaged users due to its unmatched scale, height, position, exposure, and architectural style.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 03, 2022, 20:09 IST
last updated: December 03, 2022, 20:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red