Saudi Arabia’s Abraj Kudai Is Slated To Become Biggest Hotel In World

Saudi Arabia is not the first choice for many tourists in the West but that doesn’t mean there is any dearth of interesting attractions in this country. Today, we will talk about Abraj Kudai, a hotel in the making in Mecca that’s slated to be the biggest in the world.

Abraj Kudai will be the biggest hotel in the world, once it is finished. The hotel will have 10,000 rooms available, which is more than some university campuses can hold. The MGM Grand Las Vegas — which is now the biggest hotel in the world — has 6,852 rooms. Abraj Kudai will also have a ring of 12 towers that will be as tall as 45 storeys. Ten of the towering buildings will ostensibly offer hotel services at the 4-star level, while the two remaining ones will offer luxury accommodations at the 5-star level.

Abraj Kudai will also feature an astounding 70 eateries, which is more than many villages or even neighbourhoods in cities. The hotel will also include helipads, where helicopters and other small aircraft can safely land or take off. The penthouse of the hotel will have a bus stop, a shopping centre, restaurants, food courts, a conference centre, and parking garages.

A ballroom and convention centre will be housed under a dome that will be perched above two mid-towers. The building presents itself as a spectacular landmark with a deeply modern multipurpose identity, connecting to both the Saudi area and the Islamic universality of its envisaged users due to its unmatched scale, height, position, exposure, and architectural style.

