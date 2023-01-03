‘Save 1899’: Over 12,000 Fans Sign Petition to Renew ‘1899’ after Netflix Kills Popular Show

‘Happy Ending’ is a must for completing a half-ended story, right? That’s just what fans are demanding after Netflix cancelled the sci-fi series ‘1899’ that first came out in November last year. While everyone waited in anticipation for the second season, the hopes were shattered after creators of the show, Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar, broke the news of the series’ non-renewal by sharing a joint statement.

“With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life," read the statement. Co-showrunners and executive producers also stated, “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

Since the news came out, fans lost their calm and started a petition to request Netflix to reconsider the cancellation. The Change.org.petition, initiated by Jiří Matouš, asked the OTT platform to renew the show. “‘1899′ was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story," Matouš wrote in his petition, which was signed by more than 12,000 fans at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, it didn’t stop there as fans expressed their rage on Twitter and started putting out messages under #save1899 and #renew1899. Even one of the actors from Netflix’s multilingual mystery science-fiction, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, took to the micro-blogging site to share the petition link and wrote, “Not much we can do but there is something…"

The eight-episode series began with a simple period piece but the complicated mystery that followed questioned what goes beyond reality. Apparently, Netflix was not on board with the idea and decided to pull the plug on the show, according to Vulture. Thus, ‘1899’ sank after one season but is this THE END?

