Scared of Losing Your Job to ChatGPT? Maybe You're Suffering From 'AI-nxiety'

Faced with the rise of ChatGPT, many people are experiencing a feeling of hopelessness. All kinds of jobs could be threatened by the technology, provoking, in some people, a new form of anxiety that’s directly related to this artificial intelligence. If anxiety surrounding the development of new technologies and some form of artificial intelligence is certainly nothing new, the arrival of ChatGPT has changed the game considerably. This anxiety related to artificial intelligence is a cause of serious concern, despite the promise of creating new jobs. In fact, ChatGPT is proving to be a source of anxiety even among people with advanced qualifications and experience. From employees to managers, no one feels safe from being one day “replaced" by artificial intelligence. This is known as AI anxiety, or AI-nxiety.

Because of its high-level performance and constant evolution, ChatGPT appears to be increasingly alarming to certain professionals, whose skills could one day be performed — entirely or in part — by this AI-powered chatbot. And the development of competing technologies, from Google and other tech firms, is not likely to calm anyone’s nerves.

Advertisement

What’s more, ChatGPT can now itself list the jobs that are directly threatened by its prowess. These include people in charge of data entry (speed and accuracy), proofreading or translating text, bookkeeping, conducting market research, organizing trips, moderating online content or writing articles. Even a recruiter’s job could now be under direct threat from AI.

Some sectors are already affected by the phenomenon, starting with the media, where more and more newsrooms (Buzzfeed, Wired, Bild, etc.) are starting to incorporate content created by artificial intelligence or assisted by AI.

On the other hand, there are still many jobs that artificial intelligence cannot (yet) do, from artist to police officer, surgeon and midwife.

In all evidence, with each major new technological advance, humans have naturally feared for their future and for their ability to keep doing their jobs. This form of anxiety actually dates back to the 18th century and the development of the first “machines" intended to replace workers, especially in textile mills. In the 20th century, the emergence of computers provoked the same fear. Today, it is the turn of artificial intelligence to trigger major AI-nxiety.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here