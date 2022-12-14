Home » BUZZ » Scary Viral Video Shows Whale Shark Nibbling Snorkelers in Philippines

The snorkelers looked panicked with the whale just inches from them. Their guide had to step in and distract the cartilaginous fish.

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:50 IST

International

Video Shows Whale Shark Nibbling Snorkelers in Philippines. (Image: Instagram/@NowThis)
Snorkeling can be a fun experience. Grab a mask, a pair of fins and off you go to explore the magical underwater world. But these snorkelers in the Bohol province of the Philippines were in for a huge surprise during their recreational activity. A clip shared by NowThis on their Instagram handle showed a whale shark approaching them with its mouth wide open. Needless to say they were not expecting such a close encounter. The snorkelers looked panicked with the whale just inches from them. Their guide had to step in and distract the cartilaginous fish. Take a peek at the clip here:

The nibbles would have been completely harmless and social media users are there to attest to it. In fact, many went on to share their own experience with these adorable creatures. Some mentioned that these creatures are the most harmless to swim with.“I had this experience in Mozambique years ago! It was a juvenile male so he wasn’t huge but what a core memory!” commented an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Whale sharks are gentle giants who mainly subsist on small fish, shrimp, and plankton, small sea life. The whale shark’s throat is about the size of a quarter. The large mouth increases the catch. There is no danger to humans of being eaten by a whale shark.”

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, a few users still had a hard time grasping the fact that a fish that big would not make someone panic. Even if just for a little while. “For everyone commenting on how nice and noble these sharks are, I believe you! But what about changing their name to something other than shark? I hear the word ‘shark’ and I would be swimming away faster than Phelps at the Olympics!” wrote an Instagram user.

It is true that the largest fish in the world only looks like it’ll swallow a human whole. They are one of the few shark species that are not a danger to humans at all. In fact, these creatures are known to be gentle. Their temperament quite matches the sweet humpback whales.

first published: December 14, 2022, 11:50 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 11:50 IST
