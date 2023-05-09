‘Sci-Fi Horror Movie’: AR Rahman’s Tweet On AI In China Schools Sparks Epic Reactions

The use of technology in education has been on the rise in the past few years but the latest development in China has prompted a reaction from AR Rahman. The music maestro shared a video that highlights how schools in China are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor the attention levels of students. This technology, in the form of special headbands, tracks the attention and concentration of students, and then translates the data into reports that are shared with teachers and parents. Tweeting the clip, Rahman raised questions about the “ethical use of technology" in educational institutions. He wrote: “I pity the new generation… Are they blessed and cursed at the same time? Only time will tell" and added the hashtags “ethical use of technology," “ethical use of power," “AI" and “messing with nature."

The use of AI in Chinese schools is not limited to just monitoring the attention levels of students. In addition to the headbands, students are required to wear uniforms that are equipped with chips that can trace their location. Furthermore, schools have installed cameras with facial recognition technology that can monitor students’ behaviour, including how often they check their phones or get distracted during the class.

The video shared by AR Rahman on the use of AI-backed surveillance technology in Chinese schools has sparked a range of reactions online. One user wrote, “This looks like the opening scene of a Sci-Fi horror movie!"

Another compared the video to an episode of series Black Mirror, “This video encapsulates the beginning of unforeseeable adversity regarding technological advancements, much like a Black Mirror episode. Well said AR sir, time will tell whether it’s a blessing or a curse."

One more comment expressed concern about the impact of such surveillance on children’s development, stating, “Definitely it’s a curse. We didn’t learn this way and we are doing fine. This will only convince kids to push them doing things in which they aren’t interested. Let kids be kids. Kids have their own way of growing. They just need good guidance."

Another user had a different perspective and wrote, “Technology is great. Life is dull. That is the new generation."

While people argue that this technology helps improve academic performance, others are concerned about privacy violations and the impact of such intense monitoring on the mental health of young students.

