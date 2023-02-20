Solving murder mysteries is not easy. Neither is scientific research on life thousands of years ago. Put those together, and you have a rather challenging task at hand– a task that might require a lot of brainstorming. Or, in this case, some intense brain-smashing. Nobody knows better than a group of scientists who were investigating a 5,000-year-old massacre that took place in Talheim, Germany. To unravel this ancient murder mystery, they picked up stone-age weapons and took a swing at analogue skulls. No, seriously. There’s a video of it, too.

But first, some context. Researchers, from Spain and the UK, were trying to understand the victim-attacker relations in a massacre that resulted in the death of 34 stone-age humans. They studied the fractures in the skulls of the victims from the bygone era, and conducted some hard-hitting experiments to find out how they were knocked out.

Advertisement

The experiment they conducted used “seven Synbone polyurethane spheres[…]as analogues to the human skull." The researchers wrote that they covered these structures with rubber skin and filled it with ballistic gelatin. The make-believe skulls were fixed in a way that allowed some mobility when struck. “This system creates a skin-skull-brain-neck model. A replica of a stone axe and adze were used as weapon-tools, simulating a face-to-face attack."

Then, the game was afoot. Lead author Miguel Angel Moreno-Ibanez, dressed in a white lab coat and donning some protective gear, got to work smashing skulls with the weapon replicas. Moreno-Ibanez struck the seven “skulls" from different angles. Take a look at the experiment here.

The researchers managed to crack not just the skulls, but the case as well. After some serious experimentation, they have concluded that the weapon of choice was most likely an adze - a handy axe-like tool for woodworking (and apparently, homicide). It appears that the victim may have been struck from behind, leading the team to speculate that this wasn’t just any old fight but rather a full-blown execution. The possibility of an execution having taken place thousands of years ago opens avenues to better understand the society and practices of those times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here