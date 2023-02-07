When water is frozen into a solid state we get the ice. This discovery will change the properties of ice as we know it. Scientists from the University of Cambridge have discovered ice resembling liquid water more closely than any other known ice. It neither sinks nor floats and looks as exquisite as it sounds. UCL News in a thread of tweets shared the process of creation of this new type of ice. Researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of Cambridge have stated that this may change the “understanding of water and its anomalies."

To create this type of ice, the team used a process called ball milling. They strongly shook ordinary ice together with steel balls in a jar cooled to -200 degrees Centigrade. This is how new amorphous ice was created. The ice has the same density as liquid water. This has challenged the idea that no ice exists in this density range.

Senior author Professor Christoph Salzmann from University College London explained that currently there are 20 crystalline forms of ice that we know of. Out of these only two main types of amorphous ice have previously been discovered. These are known as high-density and low-density amorphous ices. He said, “There is a huge density gap between them, and the accepted wisdom has been that no ice exists within that density gap. Our study shows that the density of MDA is precisely within this density gap and this finding may have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of liquid water and its many anomalies."

It is due to this density gap between the known amorphous ice types that the research team has suggested water in fact exists as two liquids at very cold temperatures. Theoretically, both of these liquids could co-exist, at a certain temperature. This type of floating above one another would be pretty similar to what happens when oil and water are mixed. While this hypothesis has been demonstrated in a computer simulation, no experiment has confirmed it yet.

This has also led the research team to suggest that ice may exist inside ice moons of the outer solar system. It is because plants such as Jupiter and Saturn have the same tidal forces that may exert similar shear forces on ordinary ice as those generated by ball milling.

