Life on Mars has always been a subject of significant intrigue. A new study by researchers from the University of Calgary has found several signs that early Mars had running water and a warmer climate than the present Mars. The investigation’s aim was to find out why that is. Published in Science Advances, the study revealed that the Red Planet had chemical reactions capable of generating enough hydrogen that there was a planet-warming greenhouse effect. This in turn would have allowed Mars to have running water and made life possible on the planet.

The study began six years ago, when lead author Dr Benjamin Tutolo, PhD, an associate professor in geoscience at UCalgary had a ground-breaking discovery. When he was a PhD student at the University of Minnesota, he sampled rocks near Duluth, Minn. These rocks were extremely rich in iron.

Along with co-author Dr Nicholas Tosca, PhD, with the University of Cambridge, it was discovered the serpentinization process in these rock samples generated around five times more hydrogen. This was more than enough to make the Red Planet habitable.

“Tectonic processes on Earth bring rocks up to the surface — mid-ocean ridges, volcanoes, and so on, have brought these olivine-rich rocks up to the surface and whenever they come into contact with water, the reaction goes like gangbusters and that reaction produces hydrogen," said Benjamin Tutolo in a news release by the University of Calgary. He added, “It also produces unique minerals and reduced organic compounds that could then fuel ecosystems and combine with other ingredients to form the building blocks of life."

As a member of NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover science team and of the Mars2020 Perseverance Rover team, both authors were able to find more concrete evidence. The missions have found evidence of water on Mars. The samples taken by Perseverance in Jezero Crater are set to return to Earth for further study.

This discovery will lead scientists to find the next question they will tackle. First, they must understand how the process of generating hydrogen and stabilizing liquid water on Mars would have worked. Then they will look for the possible cause of the absence of hydrogen and water on Mars. Another question they are going to tackle is why the Red Planet is no longer warm.

According to Benjamin Tutolo, this understanding of the geological processes on Mars can help us better understand our own planet. Scientists will also be able to understand the current climate change we are experiencing on Earth.

