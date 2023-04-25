Scotland Couple, Carrying Lamb And Drugs Worth Rs 10 Lakh, Arrested By Police

From fruits and vegetables to flower shipments and even pigeons, drug smugglers find unique ways of transporting drugs. A couple has been arrested for carrying class A drugs worth Rs 10 lakh on the M74 motorway in Scotland. Reportedly, they also had a lamb with them that was found in the backseat, which was used to divert the attention of the police from the drugs.

The couple thought that if their car was checked, the attention of the police would not be diverted from the lamb. They will start playing lamb instead of searching, and they will not be able to find drugs. The couple would have been successful in their plan, but the dog that was present with the police exposed them. Now both of them have been sent to jail.

According to the reports, the incident took place on April 22. The police stopped the car of this elderly couple on the M74 highway and checked it. When the police checked, they found a lamb in the backseat of their car and started playing with it. They also found a packet of chips in the back seat. However, the dog that was present with the police was considered instrumental in locating the drugs. His name was Billy, and he was repeatedly jumping into the backseat of the car. At first, the police thought that the dog might be attacking the lamb, but gradually they began to suspect the couple. When the back seat was thoroughly searched, a packet of drugs worth Rs 10 lakh was found there.

Advertisement

The couple, who were in their 50s, were arrested on the spot. After thoroughly checking the car, the officers also found cocaine with an estimated street value of Rs 3 lakh and heroin with a value of Rs 7 lakh.

The lamb has been sent to a local farmer, and inquiries are ongoing to understand how it ended up in the car.

Colleagues in road policing shared a photo of the lamb and a positive drug test along with a social media post about the incident.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here