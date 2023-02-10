The Internet has a big hand in not letting a song die down soon. From Instagram reels to viral recreational videos, social media has given a major push to break geographical and generational barriers for Bollywood numbers. In a similar instance, the internet today has brought forth a video, wherein a scrap collector can be seen singing Kyo Kisi Ko, from Salman Khan’s 2003 film Tere Naam. Satish Kaushik’s directorial turned out to be a rage with its release, but even 20 years after Tere Naam hit the theatres, it is still living fresh in our memories. With that being said, the scrap collector’s raw performance impressed Tere Naam’s director Satish Kaushik himself, who couldn’t help but share the same on his official Twitter account.

Amused by people’s devotion and hero-worship towards a song that belongs to a film, which is almost two decades old, Satish Kaushik revealed that he is “proud" of Tere Naam. While sharing the video, Satish Kaushik wrote in the caption, “What a public adulation of the song from Tere Naam even after 20 years. Proud of this film."

The now-viral video opens by showing a scrap collector, standing next to his cart. The man can be seen holding a mic and with wholeheartedness, he is singing Kyo Kisi Ko in his euphonious voice. Despite the fact that he is singing without background music and doesn’t complete the entire song, his mesmerising voice is enough to force you to watch the video on a loop.

Needless to say, several users took to the comments section to laud the singer. Many expressed their gratefulness towards Satish Kaushik for sharing the video. One user commented, “Jitna achcha gaana hai utne hi achche se gaa bhi rahe hain ye sajjan…"

Another wrote, “Thankuuuuuuuu for this gem sir. Ab ho sake to Re-Release krwa do ek baar."

A third user wrote, “We don’t make songs anymore. That’s the tough reality. Thank you for the wonderful album and movie sir."

So far the video has been viewed more than 92,000 times and has garnered around 2,000 likes. It must be noted that Tere Naam is considered among Salman Khan’s best movies, which has a high recall value. Based on a real-life incident, Tere Naam wasn’t able to do well at the box office. However, each one of its songs turned out to be a chartbuster.

