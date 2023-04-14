Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande 'Forced' to Speak on Their Changing Bodies After Criticism Has Irked Fans

Twitter users discuss the scrutiny that Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande has go through because of their body changes.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 13:00 IST

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande is currently making headlines for her latest advocacy for body positivity. The pop sensation shared a clip of herself on TikTok to call out those who comment on her weight loss. With this, she urged people to be “gentler and less comfortable" when it comes to discussing other people’s bodies. Ariana discussed the constant scrutiny on her body and shared how her current appearance is healthier. She had to explain her body transformation as she mentioned that the comments made by fans comparing her current body to “the unhealthiest version of my body" were hurtful.

This is not the first time that this has happened. Earlier, Selena Gomez shared a video explaining her weight gain and the scrutiny she had to go through because of the same. In a TikTok Livestream, she told her fans that her lupus medication has led to her gaining weight. “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight," she said in the video.

This has got fans concerned on Twitter. Many pointed out how women have to go through all of this while men don’t have to explain a thing. People also deemed this “problematic."

“selena gomez and ariana grande shouldn’t have to go on a public platform to explain their weight gain/loss because of abhorrent criticism. its nasty, cruel and unfair especially today," wrote a Twitter user.

“no one should ever explain nor be questioned about their body. idk when will people accept the fact that everyone have different body types," mentioned another user.

Few people also mentioned that this is a part and parcel of being a public figure.

first published: April 14, 2023, 11:14 IST
