The Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber ‘feud’ recently took a turn for the worse with the involvement of stan Twitter. Now, finally, the two have followed each other on Instagram, with Selena sharing in a story that Hailey had reached out to her over getting death threats. Anyone who’s even slightly familiar with pop culture knows that it all began with fans of Selena and Hailey sparring over the two women’s relationships with Justin Bieber at different points of time.

‘Jelena’ was a ragingly popular “ship" and fans were heartbroken after the couple broke up. Fans were upset when Hailey and Justin ended up married, accusing the model of “shading" and “copying" Selena numerous times.

So if you have been feeling out of the loop with this parasocial cesspool that’s stan Twitter’s wars over Selena, Hailey and Justin, here’s a complete timeline of the recent-most feud that has, hopefully, led to a reconciliation.

Selena Fans Accuse Hailey of ‘Shading’ the Singer

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posted a TikTok, which fans interpreted as them throwing shade at Selena despite no mention of the singer.

Kylie Jenner Eyebrow Drama

Kylie Jenner posted photos of her eyebrows to her Instagram stories after Selena posted a video where she said she had accidentally overdone her eyebrows. Fans claimed Kylie was shading Selena, and both of them jumped in to clarify that it was all a total “reach".

Selena Comments on Video of Hailey Dissing Taylor Swift

Selena Speaks Out For Hailey

Finally, Hailey reached out to Selena and the latter has spoken out, this time directly for Hailey. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," Selena wrote in the story. Afterwards, the two followed each other on Instagram.

Hailey Thanks Selena For Her Support

Hailey also posted a story thanking Selena for speaking in her support and urging people to “meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hopefully, this will stop being a topic of discussion now, but if you know stan Twitter, the hope is rather less. Meanwhile, ‘People’ reported Selena being out for dinner with Zayn Malik, sparking dating rumours between the two.

