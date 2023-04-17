'Sexist, Colourist': Man Compares Suhana Khan, Sara Tendulkar's 'Beauty' at IPL Match; Slammed

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday was attended by both Sara Tendulkar and Suhana Khan. While Sara was there to support her brother Arjun Tendulkar who made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, Suhana was there to support KKR. Both Sachin Tendulkar’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughters were seen in their respective team jerseys, cheering on the players from the stands.

Since women apparently cannot go about their way, living their lives and minding their business, without being pitched against each other and reduced to their appearances, a Twitter user decided to compare Sara and Suhana’s looks and dissed the latter. People have been quick to call him out on the sexist tweet. Many have also criticised Indian society’s obsession with fair skin and the tendency to equate it with beauty.

There has been a deluge of uproar against the offensive tweet.

Just another day of casual misogyny on Indian Twitter.

