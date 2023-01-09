Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' Song Gets a Ghazal Twist

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang from Pathaan continues to create buzz. From influencers performing on the peppy track to people recreating the viral steps, our social media feeds are brimming with several shares. One such from Kolkata has come to light now. Artist Soumya Mukherjee shared a ghazal version of Besharam Rang.

“What If this song – ‘Besharam Rang’ is in Ghazal Version," he captioned the post. The video has garnered over 26,000 views on Instagram since being shared online.

Social media users were left stunned by the version. One user wrote," I really wished the original song was ghazal." Another one appreciated the rendition and wrote, “Better than original." Some also commented on how this version sort of reminds them of Jagjit Singh’s song Koi Fariyaad. “This has the Jagjit vibes to it," said a social media user.

Soumya Mukherjee has also posted a full version of the ghazal cover of Besharam Rang on youtube which has over 30,000 views. The description of the video reads, “The Previous night we were listing Besaram Rang And the tune of the song inspire us to think what if it was a ghazal. Hope you like this new reprise version."

Earlier, a video of Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, a plus-size influencer, dancing her heart out to Besharam Rang went viral on social media. The video was originally posted by Tanvi herself, grooving to the dance track in a purple bikini with a blue sarong. “Be Besharam If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you “Besharam" in someone's eyes, it's absolutely fine We're entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF," she penned along with the video.

It has reportedly been claimed that the song's opening beat was “plagiarised". People have asserted that the song's beat is similar to Jain's “Makeba" track. According to prior reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recommended that several changes be made to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, which includes changes in portions of the song Besharam rang.

