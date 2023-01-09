Shah Rukh Khan, Angelina Jolie Shared Stage in 2000 and Twitter Can Hardly Believe it

Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie sharing a stage might seem like something out of a fever dream but it very much happened in the year 2000. A Twitter user shared some photos of the two stars together on stage at the IIFA Awards in 2000, which was the first IIFA ever, as per an Indian Express report. It was held at the Millennium Dome in London and was hosted by Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey. Not only did SRK and Angelina share the stage, but Shah Rukh also managed to make her laugh with a joke regarding Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had swept the awards that year.

SRK and Angelina walked onto the stage hand in hand and the Hollywood star said namaste to the audience. Aishwarya won the award that was announced by SRK but since she could not attend the ceremony, Bhansali went onto the stage to accept it on her behalf. When he was about to walk off, Shah Rukh called him back and said, “We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai", making Angelina laugh.

Twitter could hardly believe it’s real. “WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" asked one user.

As they say, those were the times.

At any rate, Shah Rukh’s charm has shown no sign of diminishing over the years. He recently attended Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival 2022 where he was honoured for his contributions to Indian cinema. However, fans zeroed in on the moment when Sharon Stone realised she was seated next to SRK.

The Basic Instinct actor seemed to have not noticed Shah Rukh next to her till his name was announced and he stood up. The host thanked SRK for his presence and he stood up in acknowledgement. Sharon could be seen gasping as she realised it was SRK and even seemed to mouth “oh my god" as she clapped for him. Desi fans, of course, can’t get enough of it.

