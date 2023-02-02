Pathaan’s fever has taken over the country. Shah Rukh Khan made comeback to the big screen after four long years. And in what style! While the box office success speaks for the audience’s enthusiasm surrounding the film, social media is flooded with videos of SRK fans dancing to the movie’s title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside the theatre. This trend is not limited only to Indian cities and is catching up on with the global audience as well. A now-viral video apparently captured at a movie theatre in Paris depicts fans cheering and dancing along to the hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh. It seems that there is an obvious amount of energy among the throng. The clip was shared by Twitter with a caption that read, “Fans dance, whistle and scream….The difference is that these scenes are not in India but in a cinema hall in Paris."

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the reply section to the video. “With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has created a new brand of Bollywood audience based on religious lines globally! Back home India got more polarized due to this project. Its success or failure is only a matter of one’s perspective and one’s religious beliefs," a user wrote while another commented, “Wow man! What craze!"

Previously, a video of two men dancing to the hit Pathaan track in the middle of a theatre had found its way to social media. The video starts with a cheerful dance performance playing on the huge screen of a movie theatre. Soon, the two Bollywood fans spring into action, performing the hook step from Jhoome Jo Pathaan against the song’s background. Loud applause and cheering can be heard in the background as the audience begins to groove behind the dancers.

The exciting dance song was composed by the renowned team Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar. Bosco Martis choreographed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s catchy steps.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars John Abraham as the antagonist. The spy thriller follows the life of RAW agent Pathaan, who is on a mission to save the country from enemies plotting a biological strike. Salman Khan also makes an special appearance in the film.

