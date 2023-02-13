‘Chello Show’ director Pan Nalin has shared some unseen footage of Shah Rukh Khan during the making of ‘Karan Arjun’. In 1996, 100 young filmmakers paid homage to the Lumiere Brothers, and as part of the programme, Nalin shot a documentary on SRK, as per an Entertainment Times report. The filmmaker has recently shared the footage and it has been going viral on social media.

The documentary reveals glimpses of SRK’s preparation for ‘Karan Arjun’ as well as some of his lifestyle. It shows shots of SRK working out with Gauri, chilling with a dog, driving in his car while casually chatting with the crowds that gather around it. The footage has been reminding people on the Internet of the mythic “good old days" and “simpler times".

Advertisement

“I am super thrilled that SRK fans are loving these moments! He was always a man of action!" Nalin wrote in a tweet.

It’s only proof of Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom that him just casually going about his way has been taking people on such a trip down the memory lane. After ‘Pathaan’s’ mega success, fans recently also woke up to SRK’s audacious performance in ‘Fan’ on Twitter, especially the scene where Gaurav the fan meets Aryan the star and you almost forget that they’re both being played by SRK.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here