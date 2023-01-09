Home » BUZZ » Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Has Internet Doing Double Takes

Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Has Internet Doing Double Takes

Donning a beigy shirt, matched with black denim, boots, and sunglasses, King Khan’s look-alike did not just imitate his dance moves but even his hairstyle.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 13:15 IST

New Delhi, India

At a single glance at the video, it nearly became difficult for people to differentiate between the original and the fake. (Credits: Instagram)
At a single glance at the video, it nearly became difficult for people to differentiate between the original and the fake. (Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger will leave you stunned. Ibrahim Qadri, whose uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood actor has left the internet shell-shocked several times, was recently seen performing on SRK’s latest hit, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Donning a beigy shirt, matched with black denim, boots, and sunglasses, King Khan’s look-alike did not just imitate his dance moves but even his hairstyle. At a single glance at the video, it nearly became difficult for people to differentiate between the original and the fake.

The clip began with Qadri aptly lip-syncing the song and copying SRK’s walking segment from the music video of the song. He then makes an attempt to deliver the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and at one point in the clip, the doppelganger also imitates King Khan’s signature romantic gesture. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

The reel video has amassed more than eight million views and over four lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of SRK fans responded to the clip, expressing their astonishment over the two’s uncanny similarity. A user said, “Can’t believe bro," another called his performance “Bawaal." One more added, “Ab itna bhi same nahi lagna tha, pata hi nahi chal raha real hai ya copy (It shouldn’t look so similar, I can’t make out if it’s real or copy). Some even explained, “I strained my eyes to realize it is not SRK," a user joined, “Literally speechless. How can u so much like SRK..omg."

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, which will mark his comeback to the silver screen after four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays a captive RAW agent in this spy thriller that hits the big screen on January 25.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 09, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 13:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Flaunts Toned Figure In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week