Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan? SRK's Look For NMACC Launch Has Fans Doing Double Takes

Shah Rukh Khan just played the UNO reverse card with his dapper look for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. Usually, sons are dubbed spitting images of dads, but everyone on social media has been doing double takes, mistaking SRK for Aryan. In the dashing photos shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh is seen posing in an all-black ensemble paired with a quaint, understated necklace.

SRK wowed fans with his washboard abs for ‘Pathaan’, and now this look has fans falling for him all over again. People also remarked that Shah Rukh looked close to Aryan in age as well. While some fans called him Aryan Khan’s “big brothers", others pointed out that SRK was probably aware that he looked like his eldest son and was enjoying it.

Many SRK fans find all three of Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan, Suhana and Abram, looking pretty close to the star in terms of facial features- essentially looking like him but in their own unique ways.

Fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan at the NMACC launch were disappointed as the star skipped the public appearance. Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, however, appeared before the paparazzi. In what came as a surprisingly wholesome moment, Shah Rukh’s family was joined by Salman Khan and all of them posed for pictures together.

