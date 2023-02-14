Home » BUZZ » Shah Rukh Khan Revealed First Valentine's Day Gift to Gauri and It's Surprisingly Wholesome

Shah Rukh Khan Revealed First Valentine's Day Gift to Gauri and It's Surprisingly Wholesome

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his very first Valentine's Day gift to Gauri 34 years ago, during an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter.

SRK reveals his first Valentine's Day gift to Gauri Khan. (Credits: Instagram/@iamsrk)
SRK reveals his first Valentine's Day gift to Gauri Khan. (Credits: Instagram/@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is doing an ‘Ask SRK’ on Twitter and what could have been a better occasion that Valentine’s Day? SRK is the resident King of Hearts, after all. Even though he is now leaning more the action-hero way with ‘Pathaan’, no one is about to forget anytime soon about the romantic heroes- the many different versions of Rajs and Rahuls- that SRK has given us.

It’s not just on screen that SRK sets the bar for romantic heroes; his real-life love story with Gauri Khan is no less. The two tied the knot in 1991 and share three kids together. Many stories are told of SRK being a proper suitor to Gauri back in the days.

Now, during the ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked Shah Rukh what his first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri was. “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now… a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…" SRK responded.

Twitter users were amazed at the relatability of the response. It offered a glimpse of the hero’s origin before he was a hero- when he was just a regular lover boy trying to win over the heart of someone he liked.

Shah Rukh Khan joined Twitter 13 years ago and it isn’t rare that a fan gets a warm response from him. SRK’s first tweets were on a surprising variety of subjects too, from video games, his kids to his work, and displayed an openness to either “discuss or trash" the ideas that he would be sharing. He also shared that he was shy but had been told by Karan Johar to share more of his life.

