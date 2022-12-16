Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet At Film Festival, Wins Hearts On Internet

With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of “the king of romance." Not just this but he enjoys a massive fanbase for his wit and courteous behaviour. Once again, the king of Bollywood has left his fans in complete awe. This comes in after a video from a film festival went viral. In the video, he can be seen touching Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s feet. As a response, Big B instantly hugged SRK at the event.

“The love he has for elders!" read the caption of the video. The video has been spread all across social media by fan pages. Big B and Jaya Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek was also present at the event. Other celebs like Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh, and Shatrughan Sinha were also included.

“yahi hai Bhartiya Sanskriti Jo hamen jodne ka kam karti hai aur hamen alag banati hai," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Srk god bless the man with love and respect."

Meanwhile, SRK has been in news recently as ‘Besharam Rang’ song from his upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ has become the subject of controversy on social media, with the film receiving boycott calls. Since the song dropped, people have also been making memes out of it.

Earlier, Deepika’s twerk had also become an all-purpose meme. Apart from the controversy, people have also alleged that the beat at the starting of the song has been “copied". People claimed that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain and it’s hard to unhear! They have got some solid ‘proof’ going too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back. Sampling beats is not a new thing in music. The ‘Makeba’ song is a bit of a classic, too. You most probably heard it but did not know this is what it’s called.

