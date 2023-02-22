Home » BUZZ » Shah Rukh Khan’s Friend Reveals Actor Directed a School Play in 1987 and Twitter Wants to Know More

Shah Rukh Khan's Friend Reveals Actor Directed a School Play in 1987 and Twitter Wants to Know More

King Khan's friend revealed about the time when the actor directed a school play in 1987 and this exciting instance made Indian Twitter dive deep into it.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 16:00 IST

Delhi, India

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Shah Rukh Khan’s versatility is known to everybody who has known him since the day he entered the industry. It’s not just the different genres of movies that he does but the different art forms that he discovers throughout the making of films that is a proof of his multifaceted talent. But did you know that SRK had this flair for filmmaking even before he stepped into Bollywood? An old friend of King Khan revealed about the time when the actor directed a school play in 1987 and this exciting instance compelled Twitter to know more!

Sandeep Singh, aka Rocky, shared that one of the earlier plays he wrote was directed by Shah Rukh Khan. He posted pictures of a schedule of an ‘Annual Class Function’ held at Modern School, Vasant Vihar in 1987 that had SRK’s reference in an English Play. It mentioned that the play was directed by the ‘Pathaan’ actor and cited Sandeep as one of its participants. This intrigued Desis to dive deep and inquire about the same in the comment section.

When a social media user asked about the play, Sandeep replied, “Ha ha ha ….“Indias weather forecast relies on Insat 2 B or maybe not 2B because no one knows what’s happening on that front" .. took me a week to write the wholeplay." Several other users asked him ‘What was his first impression of SRK’ to which he said, “He was always exceptional, hell of a sportsman and just a fantastic guy ! His humour and energy was always infectious …". Additionally, it came out that ‘Baadshah’ doesn’t follow Sandeep on social media but that didn’t stop the latter from drawing praises for him.

Meanwhile, he also took to Twitter in 2020 to share another anecdote about the SRK-directed play and wrote, “1987, my old friend (SRK) directed our School Play-sent me up onto the stage when another actor forgot his lines to save the play, I did, we cracked up, the play became a true comedy instead of a rehearsed one… SRK always had flair."

first published: February 22, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 16:00 IST
