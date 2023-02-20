Shah Rukh Khan's 'Funny' Joke About 'Karma' Has Netizens Calling Him The 'Ultimate King'

Shah Rukh Khan conducted another ‘Ask SRK’ session in the afternoon and as always, his timeline was flooded with questions. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. This time, SRK cracked a joke on ‘Karma’ when a fan asked, “Crack a funny and dumb joke!!"

“There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve," wrote SRK in the response.

The tweet, has now gone viral, with over 344K views. “Amazing senior amazing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Philosophy, Witty, Life Lesson Everything in Just One Tweet or in Just one Joke."

Meanwhile, the mega star revealed what was the most hard-working scene to shoot in Pathaan. Was it the dancing? the action stunts? No! “The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!!" answered SRK when a fan asked him: “Which was the most hard working scene to Shoot in Pathaan?"

The film brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon King Khan’s return to the big screen. It is inching close to Rs 1000 crore globally and has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office.

