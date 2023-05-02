Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Gets Wax Statue in West Bengal Museum, Fans Queue For Selfies

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens and fans were excited, passionate and everything in between. As a testament to the Pathaan craze, the action hero has now appeared in West Bengal’s Asansol! Fans flock to see Pathaan and take selfies with King Khan. From Charlie Chaplin to Big B, Neeraj Chopra to Virat Kohli, Mamata Banerjee to Jyoti Basu - and now SRK- are all seen under one roof at the wax museum in Asansol’s Mohashila.

A wax figure of Shah Rukh Khan has been created in the museum by sculptor Sushanta Ghosh. The artist has depicted SRK’s Pathaan look in the wax figure.

Ghosh said, “It took me more than two months to make this statue of Shah Rukh Khan. It was challenging for me to make Pathaan’s clothes." The artist’s daughter has created the outfit for the figure.

The museum’s visitors have been demanding for a long time for a statue of SRK. Currently, the audience is also demanding that a wax figure of Bhaijaan Salman Khan also be made here. There are long queues to take selfies with the wax figures.

Why does it take so long to make a wax figure?

“Before making the wax idol, the exact details of the idol to be made have to be determined. If that person is not present in person, then his/her picture, video should be recorded in detail," Ghosh said. For this, he has to watch the person’s pictures and videos several times. Pictures should be taken from different angles. After that, clothes have to be made for the statue, which also have to be measured perfectly.

Process of making a statue

The process includes preparing a clay mould into which wax is poured. The colours are mixed according to the desired colour for the statue. Melted wax is poured into clay moulds followed by wax solidifying and hardening. Then the final idol is taken out. Then the idol’s hair, moustache, eyebrows are placed one by one. Finally, clothing is made. Only then the statue is brought before the audience.

Sushanta Ghosh’s museum gained many new fans with the introduction of the Pathaan wax statue.

