Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has gone through the roof in terms of box office success, but why are we collectively still sleeping on his performance in ‘Fan’? If ‘Pathaan’ owns up SRK’s larger-than-life star image, ‘Fan’ was a brilliant takedown of the same. Shah Rukh wasn’t afraid to really play a role in that movie, going as far away- in the form of Gaurav- as possible from the SRK we know and love.

After ‘Pathaan’s’ mega success, fans are discussing SRK’s audacious performance in ‘Fan’ on Twitter, especially the scene where Gaurav the fan meets Aryan the star and you almost forget that they’re both being played by SRK. Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “This performance and film are both going to age soo good."

No one can fault anyone for wanting to watch SRK go all out and be the star he is, but ‘Fan’ deserved much more. That’s what Twitter seems to think.

Shah Rukh Khan as a star is great, but can we talk about him as a ‘Fan’ sometime soon?

