Shahi Paneer is The Only Indian Dish in Taste Atlas Top 50 and Desis Are Asking Why

Taste Atlas has revealed the top 50 dishes from the entire world. While the list includes delicacies from all across the world, there is not much mention of Indian dishes. The ranking is completely based on audience votes. The list has been topped by a Japanese dish called Kare. India’s Shahi Paneer is also in the list and is ranked at number 28. The dish has received 4.66 points.

Many seem to be upset about it. Taking to Twitter, many expressed their concern as to why Shahi Paneer was included in the list but not anything else. “I can totally get behind Indian cuisine being at no. 5 in the best cuisines in b the world. But surely we have better dishes than shahi paneer at no. 28?!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Yeh kya hainI guess the people who have selected Shahi Paneer as the winning dish have never had Chicken Biryani, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tandoori, etc for sure!!!!!"

Meanwhile, India is ranked fifth on the global list of the best cuisines for 2022. . Italy took the first position, followed by Greece and Spain. The top 10 include France, Turkiye, Peru, Japan, Mexico, and the US. India received 4.54 points and the best-rated foods of the country include “garam masala, malai, ghee, butter garlic naan, keema." There are a total of 460 items in the list. As per the list, the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram) and 450 others.

The tweet by Taste Atlas gathered tons of reactions. “Hi, I think there’s been an error. England is on this list for some reason," wrote a Twitter user.

