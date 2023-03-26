'Shahi Paneer, Korma, Dal, Keema': These Indian Dishes Are in Taste Atlas' List of World's Best Stews

Taste Atlas released a list of the top 50 best stews and curries in the world and this time, there are many Indian dishes. Shahi Paneer, Keema, Korma, Dal, Pav Bhaji, Vinadaloo, and Dal Tadka are all Indian dishes which come as part of this list. Taking to its official Instagram handle, Taste Atlas shared the list. Almost every country has its version of gravy dishes that go really well with rice, bread, noodles and many more. Seems like India has the most of it.

The first dish on the list is Phanaeng Curry from Thailand. It is a type of red Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet. It also has a zesty makrut lime flavour.

The last on the list is Feijoada. They have also mentioned Kare, Sichuan Hot Pot, Bo Kho, Legim, as the top few dishes. Have a look at the list:

“When did chicken tikka masala become British???" asked an Instagram user. “Bihari/Jharkhand mutton(khassi) curry is tastier than all these," wrote another user. “Chicken tikka masala is Indian, not British," wrote an Instagram user again.

Meanwhile, earlier, one of India’s favourite snacks, Vada Pav, was ranked as world’s 13th best sandwich by Taste Atlas. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taste Atlas shared an image of the rankings. It has a total of 50 dishes. While the first one is Tombik, the last of the list is Torta Ahogada. Vada pac on number 13th has the rating of 4.4. While, many should rejoice this, people don’t seem much happy about it, especially all our desis foodies.

