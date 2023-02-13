Home » BUZZ » Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in Theatre

Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in Theatre

Several people posted videos from cinema halls with the crowd ‘dancing’ down memory lane and celebrating the iconic movie.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in Theatre. (Image: Twitter/@komediangold)
Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in Theatre. (Image: Twitter/@komediangold)

On the occasion of Valentines week, PVR Cinemas recently announced a special screening of popular romantic films to mark Valentine’s week from February 10 to 16. In their list of famous rom-com was Jab We Met which made Geet-Aditya fans revisit their journey. From flocking to the ticket counters to dancing in front of the big screens, desis ensured that they do not leave any stone unturned and enjoy this opportunity to the most. Several video that have emerged show fans dancing to ‘Mauja Hi Mauja.’

After Pathaan, it looks like Indian fans have adapted to dancing in front of the silver screens. Several people posted videos from cinema halls with the crowd ‘dancing’ down memory lane and celebrating the iconic movie, making it look all ageless and timeless.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As videos and images emerged, movie star Shahid Kapoor Retweeted a video and expressed his happiness. “This is so special," he wrote. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

There is no doubt that Imtiaz Ali made us instantly fall in love with Geet for her lively persona and positive attitude that gave a lost Aditya a new life that was filled with his new smile, hopes, and happiness. Even the ‘Housefull’ response during its recent re-release proved that Geet and Aditya remained alive throughout and beyond cinema which made fans celebrate the moment like never before! Even those who couldn’t watch the Hindi movie in theatres were driven by major FOMO after numerous social media posts made them recall Geet and her ‘train journey-like life’. Indeed, Bebo’s “Thank you Baba Ji, mera record todne se bacha liya" moment got real with the audience’s overwhelming response.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 13, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Inside Photos From Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception In Mumbai, Check Out Candid Selfies And Group Pics

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend