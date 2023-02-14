Shahid Kapoor was Bollywood’s resident “soft boy" during the initial years of his career and this Valentine’s Day, we’re praying on the non-toxic romantic hero to make a comeback. With films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Shahid became the poster boy for the male lead who doesn’t need to show off his muscularity and doesn’t adhere to the harmful standards of masculinity set by our culture. Apart from this, his moving performance in ‘Haider’, too, set him apart from his peers.

Enter: Kabir Singh. That’s a departure if there ever was one. Though Shahid has defended playing Kabir, the film drew in a slew of criticism against Kabir Singh and the glorification of his toxic behaviour. Shahid sure is a versatile actor, but people over on Twitter have been missing the “soft boy era" quite a bit.

Advertisement

In fact, the fandom for ‘Jab We Met’ is still going as strong as ever. PVR Cinemas recently re-released the movie in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Week and the scenes that emerged from the cinema halls have been heartwarming. Fans were seen dancing and cheering in front of the big screen as Shahid and Kareena Kapoor set it on fire on the other side.

Turns out, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ does not fail to get people on their feet even 16 years after the release of the movie. Shahid took to Twitter to respond to one of the videos. “This is so special," he wrote, along with folded-hands emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here