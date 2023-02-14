Home » BUZZ » Shahid Kapoor's Pre-Kabir Singh Roles Have Twitter Missing His 'Soft Boy Era'

Shahid Kapoor's Pre-Kabir Singh Roles Have Twitter Missing His 'Soft Boy Era'

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is a big departure from his roles in films like Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met and Twitter misses the 'soft boy era'.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 15:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter misses Shahid Kapoor's pre-Kabir Singh era. (Screengrabs: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision; T-Series)
Twitter misses Shahid Kapoor's pre-Kabir Singh era. (Screengrabs: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision; T-Series)

Shahid Kapoor was Bollywood’s resident “soft boy" during the initial years of his career and this Valentine’s Day, we’re praying on the non-toxic romantic hero to make a comeback. With films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Shahid became the poster boy for the male lead who doesn’t need to show off his muscularity and doesn’t adhere to the harmful standards of masculinity set by our culture. Apart from this, his moving performance in ‘Haider’, too, set him apart from his peers.

Enter: Kabir Singh. That’s a departure if there ever was one. Though Shahid has defended playing Kabir, the film drew in a slew of criticism against Kabir Singh and the glorification of his toxic behaviour. Shahid sure is a versatile actor, but people over on Twitter have been missing the “soft boy era" quite a bit.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

In fact, the fandom for ‘Jab We Met’ is still going as strong as ever. PVR Cinemas recently re-released the movie in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Week and the scenes that emerged from the cinema halls have been heartwarming. Fans were seen dancing and cheering in front of the big screen as Shahid and Kareena Kapoor set it on fire on the other side.

Turns out, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ does not fail to get people on their feet even 16 years after the release of the movie. Shahid took to Twitter to respond to one of the videos. “This is so special," he wrote, along with folded-hands emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 15:42 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 15:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2023: Get Ready For Romantic Date With These Sexy Celebrity-approved Outfits

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Takes Internet By Storm In Golden Shimmery Saree And Revealing Blouse, See The Diva's Sexy Ethnic Wear Looks